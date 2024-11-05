Sonali Bendre REVEALS she worked with Rohit Bal in unreleased film as she pays tribute to late fashion designer; 'He was natural in front of camera'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Veteran designer Rohit Bal's untimely demise left a void in the Indian fashion industry that will be hard to fill. Rohit died on November 1, 2024, at the age of 63 after a prolonged illness. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others paid heartfelt condolences to him. Sonali Bendre revealed that she worked with Rohit Bal in an unreleased film as she paid tribute to the late fashion designer. Sonali shared that he was natural in front of the camera.

On November 4, Sonali Bendre recently took to her Instagram story to share a throwback picture of herself and Rohit Bal. The photo is presumably from the sets of their unreleased project, Love You Humesha. In the picture, the actress is posing for the camera and the late designer is hugging her from behind.

Sonali looks adorable in a blue dress and Rohit is sporting a white shirt and blue jeans. While the actress is flashing her million-dollar smile, the late designer is giving an intense look.

The Hum Saath-Saath Hain actress penned a sweet caption for her Love You Humesha co-star.

"Gudda, known to everyone as a fantastic designer, but to me, he was also a co-actor in our film Love You Humesha. He was a natural in front of the camera, and his energy was always fantastic," Sonali wrote.

Sonali reminisced that their unreleased film, Love You Humesha, didn't see the light of day, however, it gave her beautiful memories.

Advertisement

"Though the movie never saw the light of day, it gave me beautiful memories and relationships that have lasted a lifetime- connections I still cherish today..." read her caption further.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) confirmed the news of Rohit Bal's demise in an official Instagram post. Bal suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital. The late veteran designer was 63.

Sonali Bendre has worked in movies like Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Sarfarosh, Diljale, Duplicate, English Babu Desi Mem, Major Saab and others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Bendre calls her surgery during cancer treatment 'scary'; reveals most interesting fan encounter