Fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away; Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor shares heartbreaking post as they mourn his death
In a sudden turn of events, popular celebrity fashion designer, Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024 at the age of 63.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
After suffering from a heart ailment for a long time, renowned fashion designer, Rohit Bal passed away on November 1, 2024. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, but the 63-year-old couldn't make it. The news of his passing came as a shock to the fans and Industry insiders, while Sonam Kapoor and Ananya Panday mourned his loss by sharing their pictures with him.