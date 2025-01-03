Sonu Sood reveals actors’ bodyguards are trained to create scenes in public for THIS reason: ‘They make noise and…’

Bollywood star Sonu Sood is gearing up for the release of his action-packed directorial debut, Fateh. Amid the buzz, he revealed an intriguing behind-the-scenes tactic used in the industry, where actors' bodyguards are specifically trained to cause a stir in public, creating noise and drawing curiosity to ensure maximum attention.

In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Sonu Sood opened up about how some actors deliberately draw attention in public spaces. He said, "Bodyguards and entourages are often trained to create a scene, especially at places like airports. They make noise and stir up curiosity."

He added that this tactic ensures that even those simply going about their business will turn to see who's causing the commotion. While the same actor might easily pass by unnoticed when walking alone with only a few fans asking for photos, creating chaos guarantees they will get the spotlight.

The Fateh actor also recalled an incident where he was at the gym, waiting for a friend to pick him up. A car pulled up nearby, and a bodyguard got out, pretending to be surrounded by a large crowd. He started shouting, "Step back," even though no one was around, as the actor followed suit and entered the building.

Advertisement

Sonu shared that the truth is, if you simply walk through a crowd, most people won’t even notice you. He added that while he too has bodyguards, he always tells them not to push anyone. Even in a crowd, he prefers them to avoid creating any discomfort.

According to him, the public is generally respectful, but some actors, feeling the pressure to be noticed, use these tricks to stir up attention and engage the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Fateh, an action-packed thriller that marks his debut as a director.

Backed by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, with Ajay Dhama as co-producer, the film features a stellar cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, Naseeruddin Shah, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Fateh is set to hit the big screens on January 10, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan felt Sonu Sood looked like her ‘Paa’ Amitabh Bachchan during Jodhaa Akbar's shoot