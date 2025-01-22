Sridevi didn't allow Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor to watch her movies; find out why

Khushi Kapoor is set to make her big-screen debut in the movie Loveyapa, starring alongside Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan. The trailer and songs have received positive feedback from fans. In a recent interview, Khushi reminisced about how her mother, Sridevi, never allowed her and her sister, Janhvi Kapoor, to watch her films. As a result, the sisters would secretly watch her movies without telling her.

In a recent chat with Vickey Lalwani, Khushi Kapoor was asked, "When it comes to your mom's films, I'm sure you've seen almost all of them." She responded, "Well, she actually wouldn't let us watch them at home, so it was a bit tough."

Kapoor added. "Yeah, she would just feel a bit shy, so Janhvi and I would have to watch them secretly in a room by ourselves. We did watch a lot of them, there were so many, but we'd have to do it secretly."

Khushi in another old interview shared that her childhood playground was a movie set, which she considered a blessing. She explained that when she and her sister Janhvi weren't on set, they would stay at home, enacting scenes and watching films.

Khushi fondly recalled a memory of putting on Om Shanti Om at home and mimicking the iconic wave that Shah Rukh Khan and others performed, even getting her cousin to tie her dupatta on her bracelet to repeat the scene.

Advertisement

In another interview with Grazia, The Archies actor spoke about one thing that truly 'mesmerized' her about mom. She shared that her mother always carried herself with immense poise and elegance, standing tall wherever she went.

Talking about Loveyapa, the trailer reveals the dynamic between Gaurav (Junaid Khan) and Baani (Khushi Kapoor), which takes both a humorous and intense turn. The families of Gaurav and Baani challenge them to swap phones for a day to test their trust before they can decide if they are ready for marriage.

Loveyapa is set to hit theaters on February 7, 2025. The film will also star Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and others. Directed by Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan, this upcoming rom-com is presented by Phantom and AGS Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Attack: Know who the actor wanted to meet and thank personally after returning home from hospital for their bravery