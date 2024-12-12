Chhaava EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna recalls she couldn't believe being offered the role of Maharashtrian queen; 'I am from South, how can you...'

Rashmika Mandanna who is currently enjoying the success of her film Pushpa 2, will soon be seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava. Recently, she recalled that when offered the film, she loved the script and immediately gave a nod. But, she could not believe why the filmmaker chose her, an actress from South India, to play the role of the Maharashtrian queen.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rashmika Mandanna opened up about working on the highly anticipated film Chhaava. The actress immediately said yes after listening to the script for the first time, unlike her usual approach of overthinking about every project.

Rashmika continued to describe the transformative process of preparing for the role. Recalling her look test for the film, she revealed that she was surprised looking at herself after the look test. Apart from dressing up like the queen, her facial features and style matched the role.

"Look, the test came. Oh my God, guys, I am mind-blown by me in the film. I'm like, this is how I can look like Vicky. I think once said she looks more Maharashtrian than a Maharashtrian. It is actually true because suddenly, my features, my body language, and everything changed," Rashmika shared.

The Animal actress also praised her co-star Vicky Kaushal and director Laxman Utekar for their work in the film. She noted that they had worked hard, and as she saw the film's trailer and song, she couldn't stop admiring their craft.

Mandanna said, "l watched the trailer, and I watched one song. Okay my God like Vicky in the film, guys, let's just give that a moment. Vicky has killed it, and Lakshman Sir has killed it. My God, I can't. I'm all gushing all over like their craft, like it's amazing."

Set to bring a brave story in history to the big screen, Chhava stars Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna, among others. Lakshman Utekar directs it. The film was set to clash with Pushpa 2 at the box office. However, the makers later changed its release date to February 14, 2024.

