Student of the Year 3: Shanaya Kapoor-led series gets THIS actress on board; hint- she has worked with Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan and more

Karan Johar’s beloved Student of the Year franchise is set to grow beyond its two films, with a new series currently in the works. Reports suggest that Dharma Productions' digital division will be behind the web series, which Reema Maya will direct. Shanaya Kapoor is reportedly set to take on a leading role in the upcoming drama series. In a recent update, Alaya F is said to be joining the cast as the second female lead.

Though the official cast has not been confirmed yet, recent reports from Bollywood Hungama suggest that Alaya F will be joining Shanaya Kapoor in the teenage drama series. However, Dharma Productions' digital division, Dharmatic Entertainment, has yet to officially announce the full cast and the platform for the Student of the Year series.

Earlier, Karan Johar confirmed the development of Student of the Year 3 during his appearance at the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Punjab. He mentioned that Reema Maya would be directing the digital version of the series, but emphasized that it would reflect her unique vision rather than his own.

He explained that if he were to be involved in Reema Maya's world, he would add more abstract elements, as suggested by the meaning of her name—illusion. Karan expressed his desire for the series to truly showcase Reema's voice, as she has made it her own.

For those who may not know, Karan Johar launched the Student of the Year franchise in 2012, which marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra. Seven years later, Punit Malhotra directed the sequel, introducing Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria alongside Tiger Shroff.

Now, the production house is set to elevate the franchise with a series adaptation, promising a fresh cast and storyline that fans eagerly anticipate binge-watching.

