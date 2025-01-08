Ananya Panday and Sharvari lock horns to bag role in Kartik Aaryan’s rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: REPORT

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan announced their collaboration for the rom-com Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri last year on Christmas. Ever since the announcement, fans have been intrigued about the leading lady opposite Aaryan. After Pushpa 2 sensation Sreeleela’s name was floated, the latest reports suggest that the actual competition is between Sharvari and Ananya Panday.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan are in intense discussions to cast either Ananya Panday or Sharvari in the romantic comedy directed by Sameer Vidwans.

"Today, Kartik is the most bankable young hero and has earned the position of being involved in casting and other aspects of filmmaking. He has been exploring all the options for a female lead with Karan Johar , and the two have finally narrowed it down to Sharvari and Ananya Panday," a source was quoted as saying by the publication.

The source further revealed that the producer-actor duo feels both actresses are talented and have the screen presence required for a film like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Additionally, it has been disclosed that the female lead will be finalized within a fortnight.

While Ananya and Kartik have previously shared screen space in the 2019 release Pati Patni Aur Woh, if Sharvari is finalized, it will be a fresh pairing for the audience.

Speaking of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri , the upcoming rom-com will be directed by Sameer Vidwans, known for his work in Satyaprem Ki Katha. Presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. It is set to arrive in theaters in 2026.

Following the announcement, a report by Zoom suggested that Kartik is set to be paid ₹50 crore for the film. The portal’s source mentioned that the actor’s market value has risen significantly after Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

