Sunny Deol claims corporates misusing power is reason behind lack of creativity in Hindi film industry: 'The whole cinema started changing...'

Sunny Deol is a Bollywood veteran who has seen the industry grow from strength to strength. While he faced his highs and lows with grace, the actor also saw the Hindi film industry change over the past decades. Hence, when he recently attended an event in Mumbai, the star claimed that corporations misusing power is the reason behind the lack of creativity in Bollywood. Read on!

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol came together to attend an interactive event in Mumbai on December 9. There, they discussed the changing trends in the industry and how Bollywood has evolved over the past decades. Sharing his two cents on what led to the decline in creativity in the industry, the Gadar actor attributed it to the entry of corporates.

Stating that the entire country has changed, Sunny said that when everything becomes commercial and corporates come in, whoever sits on the chair, “they misuse the power” and that according to him is the main reason behind the Hindi film industry losing its creativity.

Elaborating on his point, the Poster Boys actor explained that when corporates came, they weren’t creative people. They didn’t know anything about cinema so things went the way they did. “So, the whole taste started changing, the whole cinema started changing” he admitted adding that it has been successful too.

However, there’s no more deep-rooted cinema that we talk about and we watch. According to the actor, even the songs that the audience listens to right now are the songs of earlier days. “Aaj ke gaane nahi yaad rehte (You don’t remember today’s songs)” he stated adding that somehow, it’s changing all over the world and nothing can be blamed for it. Apparently, it’s the way the world is moving and one has to move along with it.

Sunny has been continuously working in the industry since his debut with Betaab in 1983. But with Anil Sharma’s 2023 actioner Gadar 2, he reminded the entertainment industry who is the OG boss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently busy with Lahore 1947 featuring Preity Zinta. Sunny will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-led Ramayana Part 1 followed by Jaat and Border 2.

