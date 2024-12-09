EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Kapoor gushes over Ranbir Kapoor; says THIS about Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao

Shraddha Kapoor has shared the screen with several Bollywood actors throughout her career. Be it working with Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, sharing the screen with Rajkummar Rao in Stree 2, or delivering a blockbuster like Aashiqui 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, she has done it all and more. Hence, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she gave some interesting synonyms to her co-stars.

While talking to us exclusively, Shraddha Kapoor described her male co-stars in the most fun and interesting way. First up, she started by calling Rajkummar Rao an "incredible actor" then she moved on to her ABCD 2 co-star Varun Dhawan and stated that he is an incredible friend to her. When asked about Ranbir Kapoor, with whom she was seen last year in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the diva stated that he is incredible to work with.

Moving on, she described her Aashiqui 2 co-star Aditya Roy Kapur as a "very talented" artist. As for Sidharth Malhotra, the Teen Patti debutant funnily called him "Aee villain", referring to his character from their 2014 crime-thriller film, Ek Villain. When asked to say a couple of words for Tiger Shroff, Shraddha revealed that they went to the same school. Hence, it would be ideal if she called him a "school friend".

Another actor she called "very versatile" in the interview was Shahid Kapoor. Both the stars joined hands in the 2014 political crime thriller film Haider co-starring Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, and Irrfan Khan. They also shared the screen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Lastly, she stated that Arjun Kapoor, who romanced her in Half Girlfriend is "very articulate".

While Shraddha Kapoor started her career with a bang and did multiple movies in a year, she has become selective about the work she does now. During AJIO presents Pinkvilla's Masterclass, the actress revealed the reason behind it. Kapoor stated that she now has the clarity that she only wants to be part of films that really excite her and the audience.

“The audience also has a certain expectation of the kind of films that I do and should be doing and the kind of characters I am playing. Till I don't get the feeling of being part of a movie or playing a character, I am ok to wait for the absolute right film and the right character to come my way,” the Chhichhore actress concluded. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Amar Kaushik Stree 2.

