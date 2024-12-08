Sunny Deol fulfills son's duties as he requests media to give Dharmendra some space after latter's birthday celebration; Hema Malini calls hubby 'man of her dreams'

Veteran actor Dharmendra marked his 89th birthday on December 8, 2024, with heartfelt celebrations alongside his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Upholding their family tradition, the trio stepped out to celebrate the special day with Dharmendra's fans and media. Adding a personal touch to the celebrations, Hema Malini shared a heartfelt post on social media, lovingly referring to Dharmendra as her "man of dreams."

The birthday celebrations saw Dharmendra posing and getting all emotional for pictures with Sunny and Bobby, as the family basked in the love and admiration of fans. After the celebrations, Sunny’s composed handling of the media highlighted his protective elder son nature.

Dream Girl Hema Malini took to social media to share two pictures with Dharmendra, where the duo can be seen posing and smiling together.

Hema's post read, "A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other."

The post further read, "I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always #birthday #happybirthday #celebration".

Sunny Deol also took to social media and shared a collage of unseen pictures to wish Dad on his birthday. The post read, "Happy Birthday Papa I love you the most!".

Bobby Deol shared a series of pictures with Dharmendra. Bobby can be seen hugging and giving a sweet kiss to Dad on his special day. The post read, "Papa love you the most, happy birthday."

Esha Deol took to her Instagram and shared a video of Dharmendra's birthday celebration decor with the media. She wrote "Happy birthday papa, we love you, always be happy & healthy, Thank you to all of papa’s fans for putting these lovely posters & photographs of him, @aapkadharam #happybirthday #happybirthdaydharmendra."

Veteran actor Dharmendra is fondly known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood. Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra began his journey in the world of cinema with the film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960.

His rugged good looks and endearing charm quickly earned him a place in the hearts of audiences, making him one of the most beloved stars of Indian cinema.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning over six decades, Dharmendra delivered countless hits and iconic performances. Movies like Phool Aur Patthar (1966), which established him as a leading man; Sholay (1975), where he immortalized the character of Veeru; and Chupke Chupke (1975), showcasing his flair for comedy, remain etched in cinematic history.

Known for his versatility, Dharmendra shone in action, romance, and drama genres alike, with notable films such as Anupama (1966), Satyakam (1969), and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974).

As Bollywood celebrates the legacy of Dharmendra on his special day, fans and fellow actors reflect on the immense contribution he has made to Indian cinema.

Even at 89, his charisma and passion for the industry continue to inspire generations of actors and movie lovers.

