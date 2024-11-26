Aamir Khan suggested 'little tweaks' and helped everyone improvise on 3 Idiots sets, recalls co-star Omi Vaidya; 'He wasn't director, but he…'

Actor Omi Vaidya became a household name due to his role in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots. He recently opened up about his experience working with Aamir Khan on the film. Omi shared that Khan is extremely serious about his craft, and despite not being the director, he actively participated in rehearsals and takes. Omi recalled that Aamir suggested 'little tweaks and improvements' on sets, not only for his own role but also for others.

In an interview with ANI, Omi Vaidya reminisced about his iconic role as Chatur in 3 Idiots and shared his admiration for Aamir Khan. He highlighted Aamir's collaborative nature on set, mentioning that the actor frequently suggested tweaks and improvements, not just for his own performance but for others as well.

What impressed Vaidya the most was Aamir’s openness to receiving suggestions, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to enhancing the film. Omi Vaidya remarked that Aamir’s dedication to delivering the best possible outcome was inspiring and that he made it seem effortless despite the demands of the industry.

Vaidya also spoke about the bond he shared with Aamir and the lessons he learned while working with him. He noted that Aamir’s work ethic stood out among the many Bollywood stars he has collaborated with over the years.

While acknowledging that many actors are passionate about their craft and enjoy their work, Vaidya pointed out that the Laal Singh Chaddha actor takes his craft to another level, constantly seeking to refine not only his own performance but also the entire scene.

Reflecting on the shooting of 3 Idiots, Vaidya shared that although the PK actor wasn’t the director, he remained deeply involved in all aspects of the film—during rehearsals, takes, and even when off-camera.

The actor credited 3 Idiots with transforming his life, both professionally and personally. He revealed that the film was not only a career milestone but also taught him the power of humor and storytelling.

Vaidya expressed gratitude for the unparalleled teamwork and energy on set, calling the experience a dream come true. While the cast had a lot of fun during filming, he admitted that the movie’s massive impact was beyond anything they had anticipated.

