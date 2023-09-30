EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi’s film starring Sunny Deol is based on THIS Punjabi play

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Aamir Khan is reuniting with Rajkumar Santoshi for a two-movie deal, 30 years after their first and only collaboration, Andaaz Apna Apna. Later, we informed the readers that Sunny Deol would headline their first movie, set to go on floors by the end of this year. This yet-untitled film will be Deol's next project following the enormous success of Gadar 2 and signifies his fourth partnership with Santoshi after previous hits like Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak. Now, we have more exciting details about this much-anticipated project that are bound to double your excitement.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi’s film starring Sunny Deol is based on an acclaimed Punjabi play, “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai”. The Asghar Wajahat-written play unfolds against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan partition and revolves around a Muslim family that migrates from Lucknow to Lahore, where they are allocated a haveli abandoned by a departing Hindu family. Drama ensues when they find an old Hindu woman living in the Haweli, asserting her rights and refusing to leave. Santoshi and Wajahat have masterfully adapted this high-on-emotion play for the silver screen and plan to mount it on a massive scale. The pre-production is already underway, and the shooting is expected to commence around December 2023 or January 2024.

Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi's film is a dramatic actioner

Rajkumar Santoshi has been contemplating adapting this Punjabi play for the past ten years. Initially, he intended to make the movie with Anil Kapoor in 2013, but it was later shelved for reasons unknown. He attempted to revive it again in 2018 with Sunny Deol, but budget constraints thwarted the project. With the support of Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios, this partition drama is finally set to see the light of day. Described as a dramatic action film, it will feature an ensemble cast alongside Deol, and casting for other pivotal roles is currently in progress.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is set to return to the set after a year-long acting hiatus. The renowned actor is reportedly gearing up to start filming RS Prasanna's sports drama, adapted from the 2018 Spanish hit Campeones, in January 2024. The Aamir Khan and Sony Pictures India production is scheduled for a theatrical release during the Christmas weekend of 2024.

We reached out to the representatives of Aamir Khan Productions and Jio Studios for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

