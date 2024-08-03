Taapsee Pannu admits she does not want to become highest paid actress: ‘Mera jitna bhi chal raha hai, meri kitchen chal rahi hai usse’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for her upcoming films, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal, and Khel Khel Mein, featuring Akshay Kumar and Fardeen Khan, among others. As the release dates approach, Taapsee discussed her status as an outsider in the film industry and how it has impacted her career.

In an interview with Fever FM, the Thappad actress was asked if she lost out on work because she hasn't fully integrated into the industry and has instead created her own path. She acknowledged losing work due to this but expressed contentment with the opportunities she receives. Taapsee Pannu said, “That’s okay, that’s still not the end of life. I feel and I have always said ‘life is very limited’. I don’t want to live like someone else. I want to live like myself."

She added, "Jyada se jyada kya hoga? (What’s the worst that can happen?) I won't become the highest-paid actress. Mere ko nahi banna hai highest-paid actress.” (I don’t want to be the highest-paid actress).

Taapsee further said that she is number one in her life and will always be, as she is running the race alone. She said, “Mera jitna abhi chal rahi hai meri kitchen chal ri hai usse. Aaj subah I was reading this headline of Akshay sir’s (Akshay Kumar) interview and I loved it. Wo kehte hai ‘mujhe yeh sab sunke lagta hai mein Maha Lakshmi race course mein daudta hua ghoda hu’. Meri life mein mein hamesh number one pe hu kyunki mein akeli bhaag rahi hu aur mein wahi rahungi.” (With what I earn now, I can run my household. This morning, I read an interview headline of Akshay sir’s (Akshay Kumar) and I loved it. He said, ‘When I hear such things, I feel like I am a horse running in the Maha Lakshmi race course.’ In my life, I am always number one because I am running my own race, and I will stay that way.)

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu, who made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is gearing up for her next projects. She will star in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, alongside Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill. The trailer showcases Rani and Rishu attempting to leave their troubled past behind, only to face new challenges, including the enigmatic Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal.

Besides this, Taapsee will appear in Khel Khel Mein, featuring an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. The film's trailer hints at a captivating story about seven friends who reunite for a dinner party. As they engage in a game, secrets are unveiled, leading to comedic chaos.

