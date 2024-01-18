Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer: Mira Rajput 'can't wait' for hubby Shahid Kapoor's film; Varun Dhawan finds it 'fun'

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is a much-awaited film of 2024. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. After the film's first track received a lot of attention, the makers finally released the trailer today, January 18. Soon after the trailer release, fans took to their social media accounts to react to it. A while ago, Shahid's wife Mira Rajput, and Varun Dhawan also reacted to the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer.

Mira Rajput and Varun Dhawan praise Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer

On January 18, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram Story and re-shared the trailer video. Reacting to it, she wrote, "Can't wait!! Aag laga do @kritisanon @shahidkapoor (fire and hand-heart)."

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan also shared the trailer video on his Instagram Story and penned, "Looks like great fun this one @kritisanon @shahidkapoor (robot, red heart, star, and green tick)."

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya trailer

The trailer offers a glimpse into the romantic world ruled by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The sizzling chemistry between both the leads is a perfect blend of humor, romance, and entertainment.

The film has been aptly called an 'Impossible Love Story' with Kriti Sanon playing the role of a robot. The audience is in for an unusual love story between a happy-go-lucky boy and a robot. Apart from this, fans are eager to see Shahid as a chocolate boy after a long time in a relatable romantic comedy-drama.

Speaking more about the film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the title of the film is inspired by a popular track that was announced earlier this month.

Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directed the film and also wrote the dialogues and screenplay of the film. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, the romantic drama is set to be released under the production banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Meanwhile, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is scheduled to hit the theaters on February 9, 2024.

