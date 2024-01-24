Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Akhiyaan Gulaab: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon get us swooning with sizzling chemistry

The promotional campaign for the eagerly awaited film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently in full swing. Having recently unveiled its official title, the movie introduces the fresh on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The initial wave of anticipation surged with the release of the first song and trailer of this romantic comedy, further intensifying the excitement among viewers.

Now, a new love track titled Akhiyaan Gulaab has been dropped. This delightful song not only captivates with its melodious tunes but also offers a sneak peek into the dreamy chemistry shared by the lead actors.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya song Akhiyaan Gulaab featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has been released

On Wednesday, January 24, the makers of the upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya unveiled the latest song from the album, titled Akhiyaan Gulaab. This romantic track, composed, sung, and penned by Mitraz, showcases the choreography of Vijay Ganguly.

In the music video, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon ignite the screen with their sizzling chemistry, dancing on the beachside and at a pool party adorned in chic outfits. The video concludes with an intense and steamy lip lock between the actors.

Akhiyaan Gulaab perfectly captures the essence of love, making it a delightful addition to playlists, especially in celebration of Valentine’s.

Fan reactions to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s song Akhiyaan Gulaab from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Following the premiere of the song on YouTube, fans eagerly shared their reactions, flooding the comments section with praise and admiration for the lively track. One fan enthused, “Groovy beats, infectious rhythm. Dance floor magic!” Another person remarked, “Captivating chemistry of both.”

One user expressed, “I can't get enough of the infectious energy and positivity in Ankhiya Gulab,” while another noted, “This song is on the brink of becoming a timeless treasure!” Further praises included, “Really love it. The chemistry is awesome. Shahid Kriti Rockzzzzz,” and “Amazing song, beautifull location, wow dance, melodious voice.”

Comments like “Very nice song and their chemistry is beautiful” and “The lyrics are profound and resonate deeply” added to the appreciation.

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

The movie, titled Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: An Impossible Love Story, is positioned as a family entertainer, narrating the tale of a man who finds himself deeply in love with a woman named SIFRA and desires to marry her. However, the plot takes a twist when it is unveiled that SIFRA is, in fact, a robot. The trailer provides a tantalizing glimpse into this unconventional romance, promising a blend of emotions and chaotic twists.

The film, poised to be a rollercoaster ride, features a stellar cast, including veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia alongside the lead duo of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The first song, Laal Peeli Akhiyaan, added to the excitement with its catchy beats, featuring Shahid and Kriti flaunting their cool moves.

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, who are also credited with crafting the story, screenplay, and dialogues, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. This mesmerizing love story is slated to hit theaters on February 9, 2024, perfectly timed for Valentine's week.

