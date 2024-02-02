The Crew: Alia Bhatt REACTS to Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon starrer’s promo; says ‘ready to be served’

The Crew is one of the much-awaited films of 2024. Led by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, the film has been garnering a lot of attention since the announcement. Fans cannot wait to see the leading ladies creating magic as they come together to share screen space. Now, finally adding to the excitement amongst fans, the makers have unveiled the first promo as they announced the release date. Hours after the release of the promo, Alia Bhatt shared her excitement as she reacted to it.

Alia Bhatt reacts to The Crew promo

On February 2, the makers and the cast of The Crew took to their social media handles and dropped the promo of the highly-anticipated film. A while ago, taking to her Instagram Story, Alia Bhatt re-shared the promo video of The Crew. Expressing her excitement for the film, the actress wrote, "I'm onboard and ready to be served (wink emoji) @rheakapoor."

Have a look:

About The Crew promo

Speaking about the highly-anticipated promo video of The Crew, it begins with a funny background score of ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ followed by a voiceover by the Captain assuring that their crew will take care of them. Nonetheless, he instructs the audience to tie the ‘Choli Ki Peti’ tightly so that one’s heart doesn’t pop out.

The video goes on to give a glimpse of the leading ladies Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon looking stylish in their red aircrew uniforms. The trio stuns in a red blazer and skirt with stroller bags in their hands and black flight attendant hats.

Advertisement

Sharing the promo video, Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her post, “Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"

The Crew is set against the backdrop of the airline industry. During an early interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor spilled the beans on the film and called it ‘a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead.’

Notably, the film will also star Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearances. Meanwhile, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, The Crew is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 29, 2024.

ALSO READ: The Crew: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Kriti Sanon are ready to take off; makers announce release date