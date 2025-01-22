Latest OTT Releases This Week: 12 new web series and movies to watch on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more

The latest OTT releases deliver a captivating mix of suspense, drama, humor and thrills. R Madhavan’s Hisaab Barabar exposes a scam while Gladiator II tells an epic story. Fresh narratives and standout performances promise an unforgettable binge-worthy experience.



1. Hisaab Barabar

Release Date: January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Hisaab Barabar is a thriller film starring R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, and Kirti Kulhari. Directed by Ashwni Dhir, it follows the story of a railway ticket examiner who notices a small discrepancy in a bank account and exposes a huge scam.

2. Sweet Dreams

Release Date: January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Sweet Dreams is a romantic film about Kenny and Dia, played by Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar. In this Victor Mukherjee directorial, two strangers start dreaming about each other and fall in love. They try to make their dreams their reality.

3. Gladiator II

Release Date: January 21

January 21 OTT Platform: Paramount+

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington star in this epic sequel movie directed by Ridley Scott. In Gladiator II, the son of Maximus seeks to honor his father’s legacy while navigating corruption in ancient Rome.

4. Prime Target

Release Date: January 22

January 22 OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Leo Woodall and Quintessa Swindell lead this conspiracy thriller. A young mathematician and a government agent work to uncover threats to groundbreaking research, unraveling a dangerous plot.

5. Star Trek: Section 31

Release Date: January 24

January 24 OTT Platform: Paramount+

Michelle Yeoh stars as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in this sci-fi adventure. She must protect the United Federation of Planets while facing the sins of her past. The film is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Advertisement

6. Kobe: The Making of a Legend

Release Date: January 25

January 25 OTT Platform: CNN

This emotional series traces Kobe Bryant’s journey from his childhood in Italy to becoming an NBA icon. It explores his life as a storyteller and father, featuring interviews with family and teammates.

7. Fear

Release Date: January 22

January 22 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Starring Vedhika and Arvind Krishna, the Telugu psychological thriller film Fear is directed by Haritha Gogineni. It revolves around a girl whose boyfriend vanishes one day. She loses her mental stability and is confined to an asylum.

8. Sivarapalli

Release Date: January 24

January 24 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Telugu series Sivarapalli starring Rag Mayur is based on Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat. It is about an engineering graduate Shyam, who is forced to take a job in a remote village in Telangana.

9. Barroz

Release Date: January 22

January 22 OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The fantasy film Barroz, starring Mohanlal, tells the story of a loyal lieutenant who protects da Gama's treasure. It also marks Mohanlal’s directorial debut.

Advertisement

10. The Smile Man

Release Date: January 24

January 24 OTT Platform: Aha

The Smile Man, starring R. Sarathkumar, follows a cop who is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. In the film, he has to solve an intense case before he loses his memory.

11. Razakar

Release Date: January 24

January 24 OTT Platform: Aha

The movie Razakar shows the struggles and challenges that erupted in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad during the early days of independence. It stars Bobby Simha, Tej Sapru, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and more.

12. Study Group

Release Date: January 23

January 23 OTT Platform: Viki

This Korean drama series stars Hwang Min-hyun. It is about a student who is only good at fighting and not studying. He makes a study group in order to achieve academic success.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Meet actor who wanted to become cricketer, started as VJ, made debut in film with Salman Khan, and is part of Emmy-nominated project