The Storyteller Ending Explained: Did Paresh Rawal as Tarini seek revenge and confront Adil Hussain's Garodia for stealing his stories?

The Storyteller, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and starring Paresh Rawal as Tarini Bandyopadhyay, is an adaptation of Satyajit Ray's short story Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro. The film delves into the intricate relationship between a seasoned storyteller and a wealthy businessman, exploring themes of creativity, exploitation, and the essence of storytelling.

Tarini Bandyopadhyay (Paresh Rawal), a masterful storyteller, is approached by Ratan Garodia (Adil Hussain), a prosperous cotton magnate, who seeks unique tales to deal with his insomnia.

Garodia, eager for original stories, persuades Tarini to narrate unpublished works, offering a substantial amount. Reluctant yet enticed by the financial reward, Tarini agrees.

Ratan, finding out that Tarini has no interest in publishing his stories, decides to take matters into his own hands. He publishes Tarini’s stories under the pen name Gorkhe, without Tarini’s consent, quickly gaining widespread attention.

Tarini uncovers the truth when he spots a magazine with his own stories published as someone else's work. Despite this betrayal, Tarini continues working for Ratan.

In the climax, Tarini is approached by officials from the Rabindranath Tagore Foundation, who reveal that Ratan has been stealing Tagore’s works and passing them off as his own, leading to a lawsuit and a fine. It turns out that Tarini had tricked Ratan by telling him stories from Tagore, which Ratan mistakenly believed were Tarini’s.

Advertisement

In the final scene, Tarini begins writing his own story about how he met Ratan, using a pen given to him by his late wife. Ratan, on the other hand, starts writing the story of Tarini. The film ends with both characters finding themselves through their storytelling, leaving viewers with a sense of resolution and emotional depth.

Apart from Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain, The Storyteller also stars Rohit Mukherjee, Anindita Bose, Revathy, and Tannishtha Chatterjee among others. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Salil Chaturvedi, Suchhanda Chatterjee, and Shubha Shetty, The Storyteller is backed by Jio Studios, Purpose Entertainment, and Quest Films. The music is composed by Hriju Roy.