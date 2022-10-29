Buzz: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s third Dulhania film in the works; EXCLUSIVE

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are undeniably one of the most loved pairs on screen. They made their big screen debut together in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year, and then went on to collaborate for blockbusters like director Shashank Khaitan’s Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The first part of the Dulhania franchise was released in 2014, and the second one followed after three years. Pinkvilla has now learnt that the makers are planning to develop a third film in this popular franchise.

“The Dulhania franchise is extremely special for Karan, Varun, Alia and Shashank, and the team really wants to come together for part 3. They have discussed a few ideas among themselves, however, they are yet to finalise the script. Once the story is locked they will figure out the other logistics. Just like the first two parts, the third film too will thrive on romance, endearing characters, and the overall innocence of the story and the characters,” informs a source close to the development.