EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan opens up on possible reunion with Alia Bhatt; Jokes ‘I’ll play a nanny…’

Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2012 film Student Of The Year with Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, has come a long way in his career. In a span of 10 years, the actor has been a part of several hit films such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In both films, Varun was paired opposite Alia Bhatt, and it is undeniable that their on-screen chemistry is off-the-charts! Varun and Alia also teamed up for the fourth time in the 2019 film Kalank, and while the film did not perform well at the box office, Varun and Alia managed to win everyone with their magic on screen.



Varun Dhawan has some interesting projects in the pipeline. However, Varun-Alia fans have been waiting eagerly to see them together on screen once again. So, will the two be reuniting for a project any time soon? Varun Dhawan spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively, and revealed that he does want to work with Alia again, and that it might happen in the future. “She is someone who is very close to my heart, and we share incredible chemistry. You can't just make that today. We are good friends, we care for each other, and respect each other. I actually want to work with Alia again. I think it will happen, maybe sometime in the future,” he said.