THROWBACK: When Arpita Khan hailed brother Salman Khan as a man with the 'biggest heart'; 'Everything I did, he...'

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is known not only for his remarkable performances but also for his massive fan following and philanthropic work. Beyond his on-screen presence, he’s always there for his family, especially his sister, Arpita Khan. Their bond is unbreakable, with the superstar doting on her kids. In a heartwarming moment at her wedding, Arpita praised her brother, calling him the ‘biggest heart’ and her unwavering pillar of support.

Arpita Khan once expressed her heartfelt appreciation for her brothers Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and her parents Salim, Salma, and Helen in a speech she had actress Priyanka Chopra read on her behalf. As per a report in the Times of India, Arpita, overwhelmed with emotion, couldn’t deliver the words herself. In her speech, she expressed gratitude for being part of the Khan family and described her brothers as her 'pillars of strength.'

She fondly mentioned how growing up, Sohail was like a friend, Arbaaz always guided her with wisdom, and Salman, with his immense heart, stood by her through thick and thin, supporting everything she did.

She said, “Salman bhai, though, has the biggest heart. For him, I can do no wrong. Everything I did, he was there to support me.” She also expressed deep gratitude towards her parents, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, acknowledging their love and support.

For the unversed, Arpita Khan tied the knot with businessman and actor Aayush Sharma in a grand wedding held at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace on November 18, 2014. The celebration saw the presence of several Bollywood A-listers, including Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, and Priyanka Chopra, among others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan is all set to make his much-awaited return to the big screen with Sikandar. The action-packed film will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar alongside him. Sikandar is slated for a grand release during Eid 2025.