Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3: Karan Johar announces release date of series; Ananya Panday can’t wait for ‘the dramaaaa'

The reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has already entertained the audience in the first two seasons. Now, the show is returning to Netflix with its third installment, which has been titled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Producer Karan Johar recently announced the release date of the series as October 18, 2024. Ananya Panday reacted to the announcement and revealed that she couldn’t wait for the ‘dramaaaa.’

Today, September 24, 2024, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a new poster of the upcoming series Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The poster featured the seven ladies in the show wearing stunning outfits. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are returning for Season 3 and were seen in red dresses.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is making her screen debut, was seen in a blue gown. Two more fresh faces, Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi, also joined her in blue.

In the caption, Karan promised a face-off between the ladies of Mumbai (red) and Delhi (blue). Unveiling the release date, he said, “The fabulous gang is back and they’re bringing in a spicy twist from Delhi! Mumbai aur Delhi ka ultimate showdown is about to go down in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3, arrives on 18th October, only on Netflix!”

Advertisement

Have a look at the post!

Bhavana Pandey’s daughter, Ananya Panday, shared the announcement on her Instagram Stories. Tagging the cast and crew, she said, “Ooooh! The dramaaaa (star-eye emoji) excited!!” Check it out!

Fans also expressed their excitement about Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. One person said, “What should I wear while watching it? Something Fabbbbbbbbbbb,” while another wrote, “Thank god wait is over.”

A user stated, “Best wishes with the season karan sir,” and another mentioned, “OMG, can't wait to watch it.” One comment read, “Omg the most awaited season ever,” while many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

The first two seasons of the show featured appearances by many Bollywood celebrities. Fans can’t wait to see what the new season has in store for them.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt takes center stage with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and more during Paris Fashion Week debut; stuns in metallic silver