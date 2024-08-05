Pantsuits have long been a symbol of power and sophistication. Recently, a vibrant twist has taken the fashion world by storm: the pink pantsuit. This unexpected combination of power dressing and feminine flair has become a favorite among Bollywood's leading ladies. These stunning looks have proved that the color has transcended its playful connotation and emerged as a powerful statement piece.

If you’ve been wondering how leading Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others have managed to look spectacular in pretty pink pantsuits, we have some answers for you.

So, what’s the wait for? Let’s take a look at three statement looks to learn how to channel your inner Barbie doll in vibrant and fashionably fabulous pink pantsuits.

Deepika Padukone looked incredible in an oversized pink pantsuit:

The Jawan actress has always gone above and beyond to embrace the power of vibrant hues, and her latest formal ensemble was visible proof of the same. Her classy look featured a full-sleeved and long oversized pink blazer that gave her look a bit of an androgynous touch.

It was worn over a pink camisole top with an alluring neckline that looked hotter than ever. This was paired with matching loose pants and pumps to ace the incomparably stunning vibe. Even Deepika Padukone’s high ponytail hairstyle, bedazzled earrings, and shiny rings slayed.

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor slayed in a statement-worthy pink pantsuit:

The Stree 2 actress is a total fashion queen who always hits just the right mark with her incomparably fashionable looks, and her pink and pretty ensemble was proof of the same. The formal look featured a well-tailored blazer with shoulder pads.

Shraddha Kapoor wore this over a matching strappy camisole top with an oh-so-alluring circular neckline that added a rather sultry twist to the mesmerizing and modern ensemble. She also added minimalistic accessories like a layered gold pendant and droplet earrings.

Aditi Rao Hydari made quite a mark in a vibrant pink pantsuit:

The Heeramandi actress knows just how to turn heads and make onlookers dance to her rhythm with incomparably fiery and fashion-forward looks. Her pink-hued ensemble was proof of this beyond-sassy statement. Aditi Rao Hydari’s pink look featured a long blazer with a well-fitted silhouette and a collared neckline.

Advertisement

Its sultry V-shaped neckline legit made us gasp. She paired it with matching pants with a straight fit and sassy strappy heels to ace the look. Even her minimalistic gold earrings and sleek low ponytail hairstyle with a middle parting made us gush.

From Deepika Padukone's effortless chic to Shraddha Kapoor's bold statement and Aditi Rao Hydari's vibrant charm, it's clear that pink pantsuits are having a major moment in Bollywood. So, whether you're a fan of oversized silhouettes, bold colors, or classic and formal styles, there's a pink pantsuit out there for you.

Which one of these incomparable pink looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Zendaya loves to make her mark in black dresses and THESE 4 gorgeous fits are proof