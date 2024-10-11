THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan mocked his performance in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan; ‘It doesn't come very naturally…’

Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan's film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon has become a guilty pleasure for many Bollywood fans over the years. While the movie is often recalled for its exaggerated characters, the War 2 actor previously joked about his own performance in it during an interview.

During a conversation with Film Companion in 2020, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his toughest role to date and if he followed a method to play that role. In his response, the actor humorously named Sooraj Barjatya’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. He also admitted that he failed "terribly" playing that part.

He stated, "There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. A very happy, very uppity... (The actor mimicked his character from the film), it doesn't come very naturally to me even if you try really hard, which I did," he stated and then again continued hilariously mimicking his character from the film.

The actor being a sport continued mocking himself as he sarcastically stated that he tried his best in the film. He mentioned that he gave it his best shot, adding, "I mean, have you even seen the film...the energy?," leaving the audience in splits with his sarcastic remarks.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon was released back in 2003. At the time of its release, the film was subjected to negative reviews. In an interview with Uncensored with Shardul, journalist Rajeev Masand talked about his negative review and revealed that certain members of the film’s cast were unhappy with his negative review. He mentioned Kareena Kapoor didn’t say anything, but Roshan and the director were "a little upset."

MPKD was a remake of the 1976 film, Chitchor which originally starred Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, and Vijayendra Ghatge in lead roles.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently busy working on Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. Just a couple of days back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a large chunk of the film has already been shot and Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. are in the prep mode to shoot for the climax of War 2 from November 2024.

