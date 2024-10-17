THROWBACK: When Hrithik Roshan’s hilarious reply on choosing between Salman Khan and Aamir Khan cracked Priyanka Chopra; ‘They are both the same…’

Hrithik Roshan is hard at work filming his much-anticipated action flick, War 2, and has just wrapped up a shooting stint in Italy. Reflecting on a past moment, he was once asked whether he’d prefer to collaborate with Aamir Khan or Salman Khan. His witty response? He quipped that since both actors share the same height, he’d be happy to work with either one! That cheeky comment left Priyanka Chopra in splits!

During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Hrithik Roshan was humorously put on the spot about which actor he preferred to collaborate with more: Aamir Khan or Salman Khan. Joined by Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik’s witty response had everyone laughing.

When Karan Johar posed the question, he cheekily replied, “Well, they’re both the same height. Either.” This unexpected retort not only took KJo by surprise but also had Priyanka in stitches.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan is set to appear in War 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit and part of Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. This time, he’ll share the screen with Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani under the direction of Ayan Mukerji.

Pinkvilla also exclusively revealed that the duo is preparing to film the climax starting the first week of November, with the shoot expected to span around 20 days.

Salman Khan was last featured in Tiger 3 in 2023 and is now gearing up for his next project, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, Sikandar is set to hit theaters on Eid 2025.

Aamir Khan is set to reunite with Darsheel Safary after 17 years in the upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by R.S. Prasanna, featuring Genelia D'Souza in a key role. In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla revealed that Aamir and Lokesh Kanagaraj are in talks for a potential collaboration on a superhero film.

Additionally, the actor will soon shoot his cameo for Kanagaraj's Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, with discussions about this cameo arising during conversations about the superhero project. Furthermore, Pinkvilla also revealed that he is also in discussions for Ghajini 2 with Allu Aravind.

