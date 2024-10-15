Baba Siddique Shot Dead: BJP leader advises Salman Khan to apologize to Bishnoi community for big mistake; says ‘There is anger against you in…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

In the wake of the tragic shooting of NCP leader Baba Siddique, BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav advised Salman Khan to offer an apology to the Bishnoi community for his 'big mistake'. He expressed that the community still harbors anger toward the actor and urged him to consider their sentiments.

On X, the BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav shared a post in Hindi, highlighting how the Bishnoi community, who revere the blackbuck as a sacred deity, felt deeply offended. “Dear Salman Khan, the Bishnoi community worships the blackbuck and considers it a diety. You hunted it, cooked it and ate it. Because of this, the sentiments of the Bishnoi community were hurt and there is an anger against you,” he wrote.

The BJP MP suggested that an apology for the past incident would be a wise gesture, helping to address the hurt caused. He wrote, “People make mistakes. You are a big actor, a large number of people in the country love you. My good advice to you is that you should respect the sentiments of the Bishnoi community and apologize to them for your big mistake.”

Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, facing multiple threats to his life. Earlier this year, tensions escalated when gang members were arrested following a shocking incident where shots were fired outside the actor's Mumbai residence, intensifying security concerns.

On October 12, NCP leader Baba Siddique was fatally shot outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, but sadly did not survive. Three suspects linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested in connection with the murder. The latest arrest occurred in Pune, where Praveen Lonkar confessed to the crime through a Facebook post.

The earlier two suspects, Gurmel Baljit Singh (also known as Karnail Singh) and Dharamraj Singh (alias Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap), were apprehended soon after the incident. Authorities believe that Praveen played a key role in involving his brother, Shubham Lonkar, in the conspiracy along with Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam.

