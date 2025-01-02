THROWBACK: When Ileana D’Cruz revealed husband Michael Dolan knew THIS better than herself; ‘I feel...’

Ileana D'Cruz's New Year 2025 post went viral after she shared a photo holding a pregnancy test kit, sparking speculation among fans that she might be expecting her second child with her husband, Michael Dolan. Although the actress seldom opens up about her personal life, she has previously expressed how fortunate she feels to have met her husband. She once shared, 'He has seen so much of my work that he knows all the songs. In fact, he knows the lyrics better than I do.'

In an old interview with the Times of India, Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her husband, Michael Dolan, expressing how fortunate she felt to have met him. She described him as "absolutely lovely" and a great support, mentioning that he has been consistent from the very first day they met.

The Barfi actress added that Michael had visited India four times and found Mumbai fascinating, reminding him of New York. Ileana also shared that Michael was very familiar with her work, even knowing all the songs and lyrics better than she did.

Ileana also expressed her gratitude for having such an amazing partner, saying that she didn’t need to explain things to him. She appreciated how he would make her take a break and care for their baby, allowing her to rest before rejoining.

In another interview with India Today, Ileana became emotional when asked about how Michael has been a support. She shared that married life was going beautifully and expressed that it was difficult to choose just one thing she loved about him, as every time she thought of something, another quality seemed to surpass it the next day.

Advertisement

She mentioned that he had been by her side through her worst and best times, remaining a constant source of love and support from the very beginning. Ileana added that his presence was like the dialogue from her movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, where he shows up every day.

Ileana D'Cruz and Michael Dolan tied the knot on May 13, 2023. The couple kept their marriage private until D'Cruz revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in April 2023. They later welcomed their first child, Koa Phoenix Dolan, in August 2023.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses of ‘first dinner of New Year with mommy jaan’ Amrita Singh and they are heart-melting; PICS