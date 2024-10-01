THROWBACK: When Salman Khan revealed Govinda made him ‘feel so small’ with THIS heart-warming gesture

Govinda has been a massive star in the 90s who continues to enjoy a mammoth amount of stardom. One can only dream of having a career graph like him. While his humility has been lauded by many, Salman Khan in an earlier conversation had once recalled how the Hero No 1 actor made him 'feel so small' with his kind nature.

Salman Khan made an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan in 2019. During the conversation, the actor talked about the initial phase of his career. He went on to mention he was quite inspired by Kumar Gaurav, and secondly, it was Govinda who influenced his thinking while he was still trying to make a name for himself.

Recollecting memories of his meeting with the star, Salman revealed while he was modeling, Govinda had done movies like Love 86 and Ilzaam. He noted after Mithun Chakraborty, the Hadh Kar Di Aapne actor was the next big thing, and he was on the "next level altogether."

The actor continued by sharing, that while he was modeling for smash t-shirts, Govinda came into the studios in an all-white avatar. The Sikandar actor detailed he was wearing white pants, boots, a belt, and a gold chain.

“He came into the makeup room, and I told him ‘Hey man, doing some really good work’, like I am some superstar. Then he held my hands and was repeatedly saying ‘thank you sir..thank you, sir’. He made me feel so small," said Khan.

Govinda and Salman Khan have worked together in David Dhawan’s celebrated comedy film, Partner. Released in 2007, the film featured Katrina Kaif, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, and Dalip Tahil in the key roles. The film narrates the story of Bhaskar (Govinda) who is helped by Prem (Salman) to woo his boss, Priya (Katrina Kaif).

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy with the shooting of his next with AR Murugadoss, Sikandar. The upcoming action-entertainer stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prateik Babbar, Sharman Joshi, and Sathyaraj in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Govinda has been away from movies for quite some time now. He was last seen in 2014 released Holiday. As a political figure, he joined Shiv Sena earlier this year.

