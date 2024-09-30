Janhvi Kapoor recently managed to set the entertainment and the fashion worlds ablaze with her latest appearance for a star-studded event, wearing in a well-embellished gold co-ord set designed by none other than the beloved Rimzim Dadu. With this, the Gen-Z actress has once again, flaunted her flair for everything fashion, leaving onlookers in awe of her style. It was definitely safe to say that Jahnvi Kapoor always knows just how to nail every look.

So, why don’t we zoom right in to take a detailed glance at her shiny and sparkly gold co-ord set for a major dose of Janhvi Kapoor-approved fashionably fabulous inspiration from the Janhvi Kapoor outfit?

Fashion is not just about the design, but also about how it complements the wearer’s body. Janhvi Kapoor’s svelte figure was accentuated beautifully by a gold co-ord set’s silhouette, recently, and it’s safe to say that the end result literally made every fan and follower scream with pure joy. This super classy set, custom crafted for the diva by Rimzim Dadu, emphasized her curves and exuded pure confidence. We loved the oh-so-unique Janhvi Kapoor fashion style.

The top’s cropped length added a touch of modernity to the charming and gasp-worthy look, while the skirt’s fitted design gave it a mid of graceful allure i.e. the DEADLY combination. The wavy design of the skirt was a piece of art in itself. It is undeniable that Janhvi Kapoor carried the ensemble with poise and elegance. The co-ord set was visibly a mix of luxurious hues that caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts around the globe, leaving us inspired by the Gen-Z fashion icon’s style choices. It also literally made her complexion pop and glow.

The ensemble featured a tube-top-like strapless corseted crop top with a structured wavy design that looked all kinds of fierce and fabulous. This was paired flawlessly with a high-waisted, well-fitted bodycon floor-length skirt, which helped the diva flaunt her curves while also taking her look to the next level. This combination totally helped reflect Janhvi Kapoor’s vivacious yet gasp-worthy and super luxe persona. This look visibly proved that her entire being is a class apart, especially in the fashion world.

The Mili actress went above and beyond to ensure her outfit stole the spotlight. This included completing the ensemble with classy gold pumps and deliberately minimal yet supremely impactful accessories. This list included delicate studded earrings known as the ‘Divas’ Dream Earrings’ from Bulgari, approximately worth Rs: 42,16,000 with a matching necklace. She also added matching cocktail rings for that needed bling factor.

Meanwhile, her hair was styled perfectly into loose waves, complementing the overall youthful aesthetic of the outfit. This allowed her dark tresses to cascade freely down her back and shoulders. It also helped her pretty accessories shine through, and we absolutely adored the statement-worthy choices made by the queen. The manageable look was also elevated with a combed and pinned back twist, and it undoubtedly took her look to the next level.

Last but not least, even her makeup look was visibly on fleek. She defined her eyes with ample mascara, well-shaped and filled eyebrows, the perfect shimmery eyeshadow, and black eyeliner. She also added a pop of color with baked and flushed cheeks. She even added the classiest nude lipstick, perfectly elevating the Janhvi Kapoor new look. Doesn’t she look beautiful?

So, what did you think of Janhvi Kapoor’s gold co-ord set outfit? Are you a fan of such Janhvi Kapoor style? Would you want to recreate this with your flair? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

