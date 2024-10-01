Devara Hindi Box Office Collection Day 5: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan starrer action-drama shows good hold; Earns slightly above Rs 4 crore

Devara, starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, has shown a good hold at the Hindi box office. The Koratala Siva-directed movie has seen a slight spike on Day 5 over Day 4. It is expected to see another significant jump tomorrow on its 6th Day of release, thanks to the National Holiday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Devara (Hindi) Maintains A Steady Run; Shows Good Hold

Bankrolled by NTR Arts, Devara saw a slight jump of 10% on its first Tuesday. The movie has minted around Rs 4 crore net at the Hindi box office after smashing an impressive total of Rs 30.25 crore in the first four days of release. The movie is inching closer to hitting the Rs 35 crore mark. It currently stands at Rs 34.34 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Devara is expected to see a major spike tomorrow on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The movie should collect Rs 6 crore to Rs 7 crore on Day 6 and enjoy the holiday to the fullest.

Will Devara Be Able To Withstand Joker 2 Release?

While the Jr NTR starrer is performing well in the South markets, the movie has remained decent in Hindi until now. Devara will face stiff competition with the new release, Joker 2, from tomorrow onwards. It will be interesting to see if it can overcome the Hollywood biggie.

Advertisement

Talking about the Hindi version, the Janhvi Kapoor movie is faring better in non-national chains and single screens, where the masses are driving the business and celebrating the arrival of Jr NTR after RRR. On the other hand, Joker 2 is certainly an urban-centric movie that is expected to attract good footfalls in the top National chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis.

Given that both movies cater to a different section of the audience, they should both perform well at the box office. In short, Devara will not see much impact of Joker 2 in Hindi. However, it can impact its business in the South regions since Hollywood biggies perform better in South India than in the North Belt.

The Day Wise Hindi Box Office Collections Of Devara Part 1 Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 7.50 crore 2 Rs 8.75 crore 3 Rs 10.25 crore 4 Rs 3.75 crore 5 Rs 4.10 crore Total Rs 34.34 crore net in 5 days

Watch Devara Trailer:

About Devara

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role, tells the story of a man who is both feared and respected across four villages in a coastal region known as Devara. The movie follows his journey as a dacoit and how he eventually turns against crime, becoming an urban legend. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Due to his fearsome reputation, other villagers hesitate to engage in crime, while several adversaries struggle to regain control. Amidst this, his son Vara tries to build a life for himself, standing in stark contrast to his father’s persona and legacy.

The remainder of the film revolves around Devara’s opponents as they attempt to subdue him and diminish his legendary status while the enigmatic figure hides among them, ready to defend his position.

Devara Part 1 In Theatres

Devara Part 1 plays at a theatre near you, now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, what are your thoughts on it?

ALSO READ: Tumbbad Re-Release Box Office Collection: Sohum Shah and Rahi Anil Barve's film withstands Devara wave; inches closer to Rs 30 crore mark