4 times mom-to-be Deepika Padukone turned heads in oversized ball gown looks

There’s no style that Deepika Padukone loves more than classic ball gowns. This hyper-feminine choice of attire is all about embracing the soft girl era with a touch of romantic elements and elegance. Characterized by a voluminous skirt from the waistline to the floor attached to a fitted bodice, it makes for the perfect choice for dramatic appearances.

On various occasions, the soon-to-be mamma showcased her obsession with elaborate and expensive romantic outfits. Proving that the princess vibes never go out of style, she often decks herself in versatile ball gown looks, leaving her fans stunned.

So, let’s just take inspiration from some of her unforgettable looks, which are a testament to her obsession with ball gowns and the sophisticated vibes accompanying them.

4 times Deepika Padukone nailed ball gown looks and we lost our hearts

‘Sunshine state of mind’ look

Deepika Padukone’s bright yellow summer gown is nothing like you have seen before. Picked from the shelves of the designer duo Gauri & Nainika, the vibrant, flowy dress is straight out of dreams. The way she complemented her outfit with a radiant and infectious smile had all of us gasping for breath. However, we don’t complain.

Proving her knack for fashion, she elevated the look with just a pair of white drop earrings, exuding pretty girl vibes. The actress served her fans with her signature flair and slicked back her hair into a high-shine bun. Well, we must say that Padukone understands the elegance of a classic bun, and we are impressed.

For Deepika, black never goes out of style

Padukone sure knows how to swoon her fans. Furthermore, she is well-versed with the power of a black dress. Honing her tried and tested template to perfection; she simply slipped into a custom Gauri & Nainika black duchess satin voluminous dress.

Her mid-length ball gown came with its scooped neckline and fitted bodice hugging her well-maintained figure. We can’t help but look at her tightly gathered waist, which contributes to the oh-so-glamorous vibes of her OOTD.



With on-point makeup and hair styled into a voluminous, softly curled ponytail, she clearly determined her styling prowess. How can we miss the classic hair bow that added playful elements to her otherwise classy look?

Stunning floral ball gown is Deepika’s thing

The Jawan actress dropped another pinch-me moment when she wore a floral number screaming elegance from miles away. She catered to a maximalist style of fashion by decking herself up in the gorgeous floral ensemble by designer duo Gauri & Nainika.

Padukone is aware of her personal style, which makes her stand out as a fashion trendsetter. The floral motifs on her mesmerizing gown, black stilettos, wet-hair look, green drop earrings adding a contrasting touch, and clean girl makeup are all the reasons why we should hail the actress for redefining fashion.

It’s time for a corseted ball gown look

The Gehraiyaan star’s strapless corset floral number will surely win votes from anyone with a soft spot for pastels. Showcasing her affinity for ball gowns once again, Padukone embraced floral patterns in Richard Quinn's floral tee-length dress. Her captivating ensemble featured a strapless corset bustier and a voluminous midi skirt in light green with pink roses and green leaves all over the dress.

Her similar boots visible beneath her gown caught all our attention. Further, she sealed the deal with a top-knot hairdo, silver earrings, and glam makeup comprising winged eyeliner, nude lip color, blushed cheeks, and luminous skin.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone’s love for ball gowns? Drop here your review on how she pulls off these dramatic ensembles with utmost confidence and grace.

