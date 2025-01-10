THROWBACK: When Kajol’s mom Tanuja went ‘Oh My God’ after watching her film Gupt

Bollywood’s versatile actress Kajol has given us countless memorable performances over the years. However, her mom, Tanuja, rarely praises her films. Kajol recently shared a heartwarming memory of her mother’s reaction to Gupt, revealing how Tanuja, who seldom shows excitement for her films, exclaimed, ‘Oh my God, what a film!’ after watching Gupt. Kajol considered this the highest praise she could receive.

In an interview with PTI, Kajol reminisced about her mother Tanuja's reaction to Gupt. She shared, "I remember my mother saying, 'Oh my God, what a film!' That's the highest accolade that I can get because my mother rarely likes my films. She would like my performances but not films."

The Do Patti actress reflected on how different the film industry was back in the day, noting that during her early years, there were fewer entertainment options, making a film’s success more straightforward.

She explained that with no social media or other forms of entertainment, a major film had a higher chance of becoming a hit, and milestones like 25 weeks or a golden jubilee were more achievable. Today, however, the competition is far greater, especially with the rise of various digital platforms.

Kajol shared that the allure of Gupt lay in its shock value, the boldness of the character, and the unexpected nature of the film. She found the story and role compelling, which made her eager to take on the challenge.

She recalled how director Rajiv Rai was initially nervous, unsure whether she would accept the role. After a two-hour narration, where he was visibly anxious, Kajol and her sister Tanisha both knew instantly that the film was a perfect fit for her.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997) is a suspenseful thriller directed by Rajiv Rai, starring Bobby Deol, Manisha Koirala, Kajol, and a supporting cast including Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Dalip Tahil, Prem Chopra, Priya Tendulkar, Raj Babbar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in extended cameos.

