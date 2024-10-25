Do Patti Twitter Review: 15 tweets to read before watching Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh's thriller on Netflix

The thriller Do Patti has been released on Netflix today, October 25, 2024. The film stars Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. The netizens who have already watched the Shashanka Chaturvedi directorial shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out 15 tweets in this article to find out what the audience is saying about the latest movie before you decide to give it a shot.

The Twitter reviews of netizens praised the acting performances of Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Shaheer Sheikh. They also found the film intense and thrilling.

One person said, “I’ve been eagerly waiting for #DoPatti ever since the first look dropped, and let me just say…WOW! The tension, the performances, the thrill-it kept me at the edge of my seat! Can’t say too much, but Kriti Sanon & Shaheer Sheikh absolutely crushed it. This is NOT your typical thriller, trust me. PS: You need to see this one. My mind is still reeling! #KritiSanon #ShaheerSheikh.”

A netizen showered love on Kriti’s dual role, stating, “@KritiSanon, your performance #DoPatti Is so convincing the way you portrayed Shailee & Saumya's contrasting personality & emotions, the way you showcased your incredible range, & those jaw dropping final 30 mins the actor sanon peaked. Deserves all the love #KritiSanon.”

Another person who was impressed by Kajol’s cop role wrote, “#Kajol as a cop, the way she acts and the way speaks especially the accent. One of the main reason why she is ruling this industry since 90s. Vidya Jyothi Kanwar has to be one of my fav character of Kajol. also I love her one liners #DoPatti #Kajol.”

A user praised Shaheer Sheikh, saying, “Now I understood why SS said that his character is gray. It's not only gray but also it's black. Damn. The man who played softies like Arjun, Kanha has now played this bad*ss Dhruv Sood...too good. Congratulations #ShaheerSheikh #DoPatti.”

One tweet read, “#DoPatti is not for the faint hearted. It's disturbing and triggering but I will give it to the makers bcoz they wanted to make it on your face so that you feel it. Ngl they actually did get me bad so Kudos.”

Another post appreciated Kriti for producing Do Patti as her first film. The post stated, “Whatta a great movie to start her career as a producer, #KritiSanon devoured as an actor too. Irrespective of known twists & floppy screenplay, the subject really stood out for me. one time watch movie with good album, mother song gave me goosebumps everytime it played!”

A person mentioned, “I just finished Do Patti and really enjoyed it. I won’t lie—it was intense and even a bit triggering, but Kriti and Shaheer delivered great performances, and Kajol was excellent as always.”

Another X review read, “Review time for #dopatti. Watched it. Loved it but has its own flaws at many points. Loved shaheer's performance. Welcome to bollywood shah. And Kriti shines with her dual. Kajol mam has less screen time yet impactful. Overall it's good. Please do watch it.”

Alongside Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh, Do Patti also stars Tanvi Azmi, Brijendra Kala, Prachee Shah Paandya, and more. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, who has also produced it alongside Kriti. Do Patti can now be streamed on Netflix.

