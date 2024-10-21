THROWBACK: When Karan Johar revealed the unique way he would convince Salman Khan to do his film

Karan Johar is one Indian filmmaker who has worked with almost all B-town stars in his movies, over the past decades. The actor worked with the filmmaker briefly in the 1998 movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While sharing the couch on Koffee With Karan Season 8, Episode 5, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra decided to hunt the hunter and quizzed him on his rapid-fire round. When questioned how he convinced Salman Khan for a movie, KJo gave an epic response.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were invited to spill some beans on the coffee couch on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. In Episode 5 of Season 8, the filmmaker got under the spotlight when he was quizzed by the two handsome hunks. As the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani maker hosted them for a quick rapid-fire round, Varun and Sid insisted they should also ask some burning questions related to him and B-town.

Karan was easily convinced of it soon after which, the Bhediya actor questioned, “How do you get Salman Khan to say ‘yes’ to a movie?” To this, he replied, “Beg, borrow, steal.” Shershaah actor Sid chipped in and asked the director to name his three best friends from the industry. Without thinking much, the maker took the names of Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra but couldn’t recall the third person he could call his friend in the industry, making everyone laugh out loud!

The next question from Varun was “How do you seduce someone you like?” Well, Karan had a quick answer to that. He said, “Bite their ear” and before he could share any more information about the same, the buzzer rang indicating he was out of time. At the Pinkvilla Masterclass last year, Karan Johar indicated at a possible collaboration with the Tiger 3 star for the big screen soon.

He exclusively told us, “I have the deepest respect for Salman and his entire family. My father was very close to Salim Saab (Salim Khan). The fact that Salman said yes to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has never left my heart. All I can say at this moment is that the relationship will hopefully find celluloid space very soon. I am not confirming it, nor am I denying it as I am superstitious about certain things. I will speak about it when the time is right.”

We are excited about this possible collab between Salman and Karan. Are you?

