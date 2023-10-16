EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar on his next with Salman Khan: ‘Hopefully, something on celluloid space very soon’

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Salman Khan and Karan Johar are teaming up for the first time on a full-length feature film, which will be directed by Vishnu Vardhan. The film in question will see Salman play the part of a paramilitary officer and will go on floors around December 2023. While we have already reported all the details about the feature film, there has been no official word on the same yet. At the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Karan Johar for the first time gave some indications about the collaboration.

Karan Johar addresses question on his next with Salman Khan

When asked to share an update on Dharma x Salman Khan collaboration, Karan said, “I have the deepest respect for Salman and his entire family. My father was very close to Salim Saab (Salim Khan). The fact that Salman said yes to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has never left my heart. All I can say at this moment is that the relationship will hopefully find celluloid space very soon. I am not confirming it, nor am I denying it as I am superstitious about certain things. I will speak about it when the time is right.”

Karan celebrates his 25 years as a director, as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released on October 16. Interestingly, Salman had an extended cameo in the film as Aman. “A lot of actors had said no for the part of Aman. And then, I met Salman at Chunky Panday’s party. He came to me and said, ‘Only an absolutely confident person will do this film, and I am that person.’ I went to narrate the film, and at the end of the first half he said ‘I am doing the film’. I was like, ‘But you come in the second half’, he went to say, ‘I don’t care, I know where it’s going. I really like your dad; I like your energy and am doing your film.’ I walked out and was like Salman Khan is doing the film. I told Adi that this film has got really big now as we already had Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani,” Karan shared.

Watch Karan Johar’s most candid conversation

Talking of the Vishnu Vardhan directorial, the film is Salman’s first ever based on a true story, wherein he will be playing a character inspired by real life. Watch this full video of Pinkvilla in a candid chat with Karan Johar here as the filmmaker opened up about his 25-year journey, the challenges of being Karan Johar, the biggest shocks and surprises in his career, his association with Shah Rukh Khan and a lot more.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, and Vishnuvardhan ready for December start; Casting begins next month