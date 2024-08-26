THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed sister Karisma was Raj Kapoor’s favorite grandchild; ‘He used to give mangoes only to her’

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are the granddaughters of the legendary actor and filmmaker, Raj Kapoor. While he loved all his grandchildren dearly, he was specifically fond of Lolo. In an earlier interview, the Jaane Jaan actress opened up about the veteran actor’s love for mangoes and how he would only offer them to Karisma and no one else.

Back in 2019, when Bebo was promoting her movie Good Newwz with Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani, the star cast featured in The Kapil Sharma Show, while talking about their movie and spilling some unknown secrets about their co-stars, Kareena Kapoor Khan also talked about Raj Kapoor’s love for Karisma Kapoor.

When asked about her grandfather’s love for mangoes, the Crew actress said he was very possessive about them. Bebo shared that he would keep the fruit in a cupboard, lock it up, and keep the key safely with him. But among all his grandkids, he would give mangoes only to Lolo. “He used to always give to Karisma. She was his favorite grandchild,” Kareena stated.

The Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor have always shared a close bond. Even today, they go on vacations together and are each other’s best pals. Bebo has also often shared how she would talk to her elder sister about everything happening in her life. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress also shared that she would go to her sister for advice.

Kareena told us, “I think it would be my sister. We are really close. We're more like best friends rather than sisters. We share everything. There is complete transparency. I'm more of her elder sister like she says coz I'm always firing her and advising her. But, whenever she feels something, she is always my go-to person. My immediate thing would be that I would turn to her. She is the person that would come to my mind.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and others in key roles.

