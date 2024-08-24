Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on ‘soccer mom duty’ in Mumbai rains, cheers for kids ‘in the baarish’, see PICS

Kareena Kapoor Khan was off to her mandatory summer vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh. But after spending nearly a month by the beach, the family returned and made sure to spend the Raksha Bandhan festival with their loved ones. Well, Bebo is now back to doing her mommy duties. She is currently enjoying the Mumbai rains and being a cheerleader for her kids.

Minutes ago, the actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped two photos of herself. In the first one, she looked cute as he held her umbrellas tight while enjoying the outpour in the city. She donned a pair of gumboots, denim, a t-shirt, and a raincoat to stay dry. While she posed from the football ground, her kids enjoyed a game in the rain. Expressing the happiness behind her sweet smile, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “Soccer Mom Duty” and added a red heart emoji.

In the following image, she gives a glimpse of her boots and a peek into the ground where Taimur Ali Khan is vaguely visible, playing with his friends. She captioned the image “In the baarish” again with a red heart emoji.

After returning to bay, the Jaane Jaan actress also reunited with her best buddies from the industry, sister Karisma Kapoor, and BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. She even gave a glimpse of her "The Gang Forever" on social media as she dropped a picture with them.

In the new image from their day out, the actress donned a white shirt with matching shoes and blue denims. As for her sister Lolo, the Murder Mubarak actress a black t-shirt dress with matching footwear and sunnies. While the Chaiyya Chaiyya fame, actress, and model Malaika went with a white co-ord set with floral prints, her sister Amrita donned a striped shirt dress.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena started the year with Rajesh A Krishnan’s heist comedy film Crew, starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. Currently, she is filming for her upcoming Hindi movie, Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, it also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others. It is scheduled to hit theatres on Diwali 2024

