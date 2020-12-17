EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her bond with Karisma Kapoor and best advice her sister's given her

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about her go-to person for advice, Karisma Kapoor. Not just this, Kareena even shared her take on her sister's style and the best advice Karisma has given her. Watch the video.

If there is one sibling duo that has been ruling the hearts of people, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The gorgeous Kapoor sisters enjoy a massive fan base and whenever they step out together, they manage to make heads turn. The two share a great bond with each other and in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Kareena opened up about the same. Not just this, Kareena even shared her take on her sister Karisma's style and it is surely a conversation that you would not want to miss.

Talking to Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat, Kareena shared that Karisma is her 'go to' person for advice. She revealed that Karisma is more like her best friend and that they share everything with each other. Kareena even shared that most of the time, she is the one scolding her elder sister Karisma for things. Not just this, when asked to style her sister, Kareena shared that Karisma always manages to make heads turn even her casuals and that she is 'perfectly put together.' She said, "I don't think I would like to change anything about her style. But, I would like to reduce all those blacks in her closet and throw in some colour."

We are really close. We're more like best friends rather than sisters. We share everything. There is complete transparency. Kareena Kapoor Khan on Karisma Kapoor

When asked who is the person she would go to for advice, Kareena said, "I think it would be my sister. We are really close. We're more like best friends rather than sisters. We share everything. There is complete transparency. I'm more of her elder sister like she says coz I'm always firing her and advising her. But, whenever she feels something, she is always my go to person. My immediate thing would be that I would turn to her. She is the person that would come to my mind."

We also spoke to Kareena about the best advice her sister has given her. On this, Bebo shared, "My sister has always been so supportive. She is somebody who believes in me 100 percent. She's somebody who doesn't judge me for anything. She is somebody who loves me unconditionally. Somebody who'll always tell me 'be real, be your own person, follow whatever you think is right.' My career path also and my personal life also, I think in many ways we're chalk and cheese. But, she's always supported. Even if she doesn't believe in something I do, she'll always allow me and support me to do that. I think that is the biggest advice that she's given."

In the fun chat, Kareena spoke candidly about turning stylist to husband and best friend as well. So, go ahead and check it out. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Take a look:

