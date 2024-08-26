Karisma Kapoor channels IT girl vibes in effortlessly cool retro look with long white top and stylish abstract-printed pants

Karisma Kapoor, one of the most-loved 90’s Bollywood icons, is back with a fashionable bang. She is set to steal hearts with her timeless style game. Her latest ensemble is a throwback to the golden era with some really cool retro twists, but with a visibly modern touch. She paired a sassy long white top with the most adorable printed pants, and the result was all things fashion fabulousness.

Let’s dive into the details and see how you can recreate this glamorous Karisma Kapoor-Approved ensemble to give a fun twist to your wardrobe.

The Zero actress is obsessed with some of the most uniquely stylish co-ord sets, and her recent vibrant ensemble with a touch of all things retro was another page out of the same book. She wore an incredibly gorgeous top with printed pants with a black and gray print and we were speechless at the result.

The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress aced the off-beat look with this classy outfit from Shantnu & Nikhil’s label. Her ensemble has proved that Karisma is indeed like one of those divas who legit aging like fine wine. Her outfit featured a beautifully breezy and long white full-sleeved top with a patterned texture. The classy pick had a wrap-up style that added a modern twist. Its V-shaped neckline was also fierce and fiery.

Further, the Murder Mubarak actress paired it with super stylish and high-waisted black and grey trousers. These saassy pants with a floor-length style and a wide-legged silhouette looked just the best with her long top. The ubique design also helped in creating a sophisticated look that had a rather retro-twist, making it look like an ensemble that could turn back time with its fashion finesse.

This stylish ensemble is perfect for a casual Sunday dinner with your friends, family, or your boo or you can style it with boots for a rather edgy and travel-appropriate look. However, Karisma added golden heels to complete the look, which was a very unexpected twist. This choice ended up elevating the look beyond all comparison. Wise pick indeed!

Talking about the retro-ready accessories for the look, Karisma’s stylist, Ami Patel helped her take her look to the next level with some minimalistic yet magnificent accessory choices for this one. She added awesome hoop earrings, a beautifully and uniquely layered necklace, and stylish yet modern rudraksh-laden bracelets. She also added a pair of oversized brown-tinted sunglasses that simply slayed. All of these choices perfectly added to the loop without actually stealing focus from the same.

Even her effortless but cool hairstyle with a middle parting and natural-looking waves beautifully cascaded down her back and shoulders. This legit added to the old Bollywood and retro vibe od the whole look. Meanwhile, Kapoor’s simple makeup look with dramatic black eyeliner, some eyeshadow, a touch of rouge blush, and the prettiest glossy nude lipstick, looking just great with her retro outfit—We’re definitely taking notes, right here.

So, did you like Karisma Kapoor’s cool and chic retro outfit? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

