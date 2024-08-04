THROWBACK: When Kareena Kapoor revealed what she tolerates about Aamir Khan and it had an Akshay Kumar connection

Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry including all three Khans. However, her love for co-star Akshay Kumar is on another level. We recall one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan 7 when bebo appeared on the couch alongside Laal Singh Chaddha's co-star Aamir Khan but chose Akshay over him.

Kareena was asked what she tolerates in Aamir Khan that you wouldn't tolerate in others and to this bebo said, "You take like 100-200 days to finish a film while, Akshay Kumar finishes it in 30 days." Aamir was quick to react and say, "Arre."

For the unversed, Kareena and Akshay have worked in several films together including Kambakkht Ishq, Aitraaz, Tashan, Ajnabee, and briefly in Gabbar Is Back. They were last seen together in the 2019 hit Good Newwz. With Aamir, Kareena has shared the screen in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, 3 Idiots, and most recently Laal Singh Chaddha. LSC, however, was one of the biggest disasters at the box office but received great praise after the OTT release.

However, do not think Kareena by any chance was salty to Aamir as there have been many occasions when she has praised him. In one of the interviews with Mid-day, bebo had called Aamir very focused adding that he just owns up his character and becomes obsessed about it and the work.

“He just wants to live with those people (that he works with) then, talking about it and that's his personality. That's him and we love Aamir Khan for that,” Kareena said adding that she is a huge Aamir fan. The Chameli actress also revealed how she often tells Aamir to calm down because of his borderline obsessiveness.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the commercially successful Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. She is currently gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty’s Singham where she plays a titular role.

Bebo then has her much-awaited and award-winning movie The Buckingham Murders getting ready to release on September 13, 2024. This Hansal Mehta directorial had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023.