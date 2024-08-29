7 Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix that show why we can’t get enough of him
In this piece are some of the finest Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix that can be enjoyed by his fans and are a testament to his talent and versatility.
Ranbir Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 2007, is considered one of the most famous actors in India. He has been widely appreciated by the audience for his talent and looks over the years. Ranbir has some highly popular titles in his filmography, which are available on the streaming service Netflix. Here are some of the best Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix that deserve to be on the watchlist of every fan of his.
7 Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend:
1. Animal
- Running Time: 3 hours 24 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.1/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Suresh Oberoi, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick
- Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Writer: Sandeep Reddy Vanga
- Year of release: 2023
We start this list with the latest Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix. In Animal, Ranbir plays the role of Ranvijay Singh, who has a toxic relationship with his father. He decides to take revenge on those threatening the life of his father, which leads him on a path of violence. Animal was a huge success at the box office and brought in a lot of acclaim for the actor.
2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
- Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor
- Director: Luv Ranjan
- Writer: Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody
- Year of release: 2023
Ranbir has been immensely loved by his fans in the romantic comedy genre. In 2023, he starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and portrayed the character of Mickey, a secret break-up consultant. He meets Tinni and falls in love with her. However, she is not ready to live with his family after marriage and decides to break up with him.
3. Sanju
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma
- Director: Rajkumar Hirani
- Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
- Year of release: 2018
Another one of the most acclaimed Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix is the biopic Sanju. The film traces the journey of actor Sanjay Dutt, showcasing significant moments from his life. It sheds light on his career and personal struggles, as well as his bond with his father. Ranbir received a lot of praise for his performance in the titular role.
4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 2016
Who can forget Ranbir’s performance in the song Channa Mereya? You can catch the soulful track and the tale of one-sided love Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Netflix. In the film, he plays the role of Ayan, a musician. He meets Alizeh and becomes friends with her. Ayan falls in love with her, but she doesn’t return his feelings.
5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal
- Year of release: 2013
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a cinematic gem on Netflix, is a cult-classic film that has been loved over the years for its comforting vibe. Bunny, who wants to travel and has no time for love, is one of Ranbir’s most famous characters. Naina develops feelings for him before he goes abroad, and sparks fly once again when they reunite.
6. Barfi
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins
- IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz
- Director: Anurag Basu
- Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta
- Year of release: 2012
Another famous Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix is Barfi. His performance in this film as a deaf and mute man has been lauded to date. Barfi follows his love story with Jhilmil, an autistic woman, as well as his relationship with the charming Shruti. Ranbir received many accolades for his work in this rom-com.
7. Wake Up Sid
- Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar
- Year of release: 2009
We end our list of Ranbir films on Netflix with another comforting gem, Wake Up Sid. It marked Ranbir’s first collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji. In the film, he played the role of Sid, a lazy college student who doesn’t know the importance of taking responsibility. He changes for the better when he meets Aisha, the new girl in the city.
Which Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix have you watched the most number of times? Let us know in the comments below.
