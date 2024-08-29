7 Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix that show why we can’t get enough of him

Ranbir Kapoor, who made his acting debut in 2007, is considered one of the most famous actors in India. He has been widely appreciated by the audience for his talent and looks over the years. Ranbir has some highly popular titles in his filmography, which are available on the streaming service Netflix. Here are some of the best Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix that deserve to be on the watchlist of every fan of his.

7 Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend:



1. Animal

Running Time: 3 hours 24 mins

3 hours 24 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Crime

Action/Crime Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Suresh Oberoi, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick

Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Saurabh Sachdeva, Suresh Oberoi, Saloni Batra, Siddhant Karnick Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Writer: Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Year of release: 2023

We start this list with the latest Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix. In Animal, Ranbir plays the role of Ranvijay Singh, who has a toxic relationship with his father. He decides to take revenge on those threatening the life of his father, which leads him on a path of violence. Animal was a huge success at the box office and brought in a lot of acclaim for the actor.

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Running Time: 2 hours 39 mins

2 hours 39 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor Director: Luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan Writer: Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody

Luv Ranjan, Rahul Mody Year of release: 2023

Ranbir has been immensely loved by his fans in the romantic comedy genre. In 2023, he starred in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and portrayed the character of Mickey, a secret break-up consultant. He meets Tinni and falls in love with her. However, she is not ready to live with his family after marriage and decides to break up with him.

3. Sanju

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Comedy/Drama

Biography/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma

Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2018

Another one of the most acclaimed Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix is the biopic Sanju. The film traces the journey of actor Sanjay Dutt, showcasing significant moments from his life. It sheds light on his career and personal struggles, as well as his bond with his father. Ranbir received a lot of praise for his performance in the titular role.

4. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 2016

Who can forget Ranbir’s performance in the song Channa Mereya? You can catch the soulful track and the tale of one-sided love Ae Dil Hai Mushkil on Netflix. In the film, he plays the role of Ayan, a musician. He meets Alizeh and becomes friends with her. Ayan falls in love with her, but she doesn’t return his feelings.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal Year of release: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a cinematic gem on Netflix, is a cult-classic film that has been loved over the years for its comforting vibe. Bunny, who wants to travel and has no time for love, is one of Ranbir’s most famous characters. Naina develops feelings for him before he goes abroad, and sparks fly once again when they reunite.

6. Barfi

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta

Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta Year of release: 2012

Another famous Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix is Barfi. His performance in this film as a deaf and mute man has been lauded to date. Barfi follows his love story with Jhilmil, an autistic woman, as well as his relationship with the charming Shruti. Ranbir received many accolades for his work in this rom-com.

7. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

We end our list of Ranbir films on Netflix with another comforting gem, Wake Up Sid. It marked Ranbir’s first collaboration with director Ayan Mukerji. In the film, he played the role of Sid, a lazy college student who doesn’t know the importance of taking responsibility. He changes for the better when he meets Aisha, the new girl in the city.

Which Ranbir Kapoor movie on Netflix have you watched the most number of times? Let us know in the comments below.

