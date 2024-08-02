THROWBACK: When Rekha said she didn't want to be actress; 'Mujhe to maar maar ke banaya gaya'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Rekha is one of the most iconic actresses of all time in Bollywood. The veteran actress hasn't been actively doing films for the past few years but her filmography is full of movies that continue to live rent-free in our hearts. But do you know back in 1986, Rekha revealed that she didn't want to be actress and was forced to become one?

During an interview with BBC News India, Rekha was asked if she's conscious of the fact that she's a 'superstar'. Responding to the question, the veteran actress said that she is conscious of the fact that she is considered a superstar. However, she considers herself an artist. When asked if her journey toward being a superstar was easy or difficult, Rekha said since she was very young when she started acting and became an overnight star. She said that it was easy for her and only after working for 10 years, she realized that she needed to become an artist too.

When asked about being a daughter of popular actors down south and if she was trained by them, Rekha got candid and said her mom trained her. She also added that she never wanted to be an actress. "Aap kisi bhi actor ko poochenge, aam taur pe woh log yahi kehte hain ke mera bachpan se hi shaunk tha film actor banne ka. In my case aisa nahi hai, main kabhi nahi chahti thi ke main actress banu. Mujhe to maar maar ke banaya gaya. (If you ask any actor, they will say they wanted to be a film actor from childhood. In my case, it wasn't the case. I never wanted to be an actress. I was forced to become one)," she said.

Meanwhile, Rekha attended the special screening of Janhvi Kapoor's latest film Ulajh on August 1, 2024. The senior actress was seen showering love on the young actress and gave her a warm hug. They also posed together for pictures. Later, Rekha was also seen along with Khushi Kapoor and her rumored BF Vedang Raina. The two young actors stood by her side during her exit from the venue and helped her get to the car safely.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

