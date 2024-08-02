Rekha, the timeless, iconic, and seemingly ageless actress from Bollywood isn’t just known for her talent because her fashion game is also exemplary (equally). Known famously for her ability to steal hearts and set souls ablaze with just a smile and her style, she often opts for the most fashionable outfits that leave us wanting more.

True to form, the actress served fashion perfection yet again, with her latest outfit for Janhvi Kapoor’s special screening last night. Her outfit was just amazing. Honestly, our hearts haven’t stopped beating fast ever since we saw her resplendent look in the peach-hued piece, and we bet you’re feeling just the same!

So, let’s just zoom in and have a detailed look at Rekha’s latest saree look that screams all things opulent and luxurious. It’s time for some major wedding-ready ethnic wear inspiration.

Rekha’s incomparably regal saree look:

The ethereal charm and beauty of the ultimate fashion icon from the Indian entertainment industry never diminishes. Her presence can literally take your breath away. The Khoon Bhari Maang actress graced Janhvi Kapoor’s special screening event in her peach and gold ensemble that was a work of art and allure, and this was visible proof of her style supremacy. We are swooning over her style!

Kanchivaram silk sarees have recently made a great comeback as a fashion favorite among celebrities. The luxurious fabric and the classic design merge to create a beautiful ensemble that is rooted in all things tradition and history. The peach and gold six yards of elegance served pure opulence with a delicate craftsmanship that goes back years.

Her pretty saree was laden with nature-inspired embroidery work that looked all things amazing as well. The saree was paired with a matching blouse with 3/4th sleeves and an alluring as well as sophisticated neckline. We also loved how the unique hue of the saree made Rekha shine and glow— what a pretty choice!

Further, even her choice of footwear showcased her attention to detail, making her look even more stunning. She added gold heels to make sure that the appeal of her look was enhanced. This also gave a major well-harmonised touch to the actresses' simply evergreen ethnic look.

Rekha’s flawless accessories and glam picks:

Accessories play a very essential role in the diva’s signature style, and this look was no exception. The Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love actress accessorized her magnificent outfit with traditional jhumka earrings, matching shimmery gold and peach bangles, a fabulous necklace, and of course, her patent iconic gajra. She also added a delicate bindi on her forehead.

Rekha also added a matching traditional gold potli bag adding some charm and sophistication. Coming to her makeup look, Rekha went with a glowy base. She accentuated and highlighted her eyes with shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and eyeliner. She also added a touch of color with blush and the most incomparable and undoubtedly iconic red-colored lipstick.

Luscious and dark dresses were further tied up into a well-made bun with a rather neat center parting. Rekha also wrapped the gajra around it, adding to its overall allure. Once again, Rekha has proven that when it comes to style, she will always stand in an unmatchable league of her own.

So, what did you think of Rekha’s traditional look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

