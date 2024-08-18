THROWBACK: When Salman Khan asked Ajay Devgn during Golmaal Again promotions; ‘Kitne part banaoge yaar?’

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are known for the comedy movie franchise Golmaal. This actor-director duo has come up with four installments of the film so far - Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010), and Golmaal Again (2017). Ajay and Rohit once promoted GA on the sets of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11, where the three indulged in a fun banter over the Golmaal franchise. The Tiger 3 star even went on to ask Ajay, “Kitne part banaoge yaar? (How many parts will you make buddy?)”

Salman Khan is known for his sense of humor. When Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty came to promote Golmaal Again on BB11, he playfully asked the actor how many parts they (Ajay and Rohit) were going to make. The actor replied that it would be decided by the audience. If they liked part four, they would come up with the next part, too.

Hearing this, Salman said, “It will definitely be a hit. The last parts were hit, so this one will also be a hit.” He also asked the actor-director duo what was different about Golmaal Part 4, and Shetty replied that this film has a ‘ghost.’ Ajay Devgn said, “It is a horror-comedy.”

Notably, all four films of the Golmaal franchise starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, and Mukesh Tiwari in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murali Sharma appeared in three installments, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and Johnny Lever appeared in two. Parineeti Chopra was the lead heroine of the Golmaal Again.

Advertisement

Speaking of Ajay Devgn’s work front, he is currently shooting for Son of Sardaar 2 in London. The movie also stars Ravi Kishan, Mrunal Thakur, Chunkey Pandey, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, Ashwini Kalsekar, Kubbra Sait, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. It is a sequel to the 2012 action-comedy film Son of Sardaar. He will be next seen in Singham Again, which is the fresh part of Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.

Salman Khan, on the other hand, will next be seen in AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar. Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead in the Khan-led movie, which will hit big screens on the occasion of Eid 2025.

ALSO READ: Son of Sardaar 2: Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and team celebrate Sharat Saxena’s birthday on sets in Scotland; WATCH