Kareena Kapoor enjoys her ‘Saturday night date’ and it’s not with Saif Ali Khan; See PIC

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not just a phenomenal actor but is also a great foodie. Kareena, who was last seen in Crew earlier this year, recently celebrated her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday in Greece. After the celebration, the actress shared a sneak peek of her date night on Saturday. But wait! It's not with Saif.

On August 17, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to drop a glimpse of her dessert on her story. In the picture, we can see delicious apple pie being kept on a fancy plate.

"My Saturday night with apple pie," the Crew actress wrote while adding a red heart emoji.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story:

On August 16, Kareena Kapoor wished her hubby Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday on Instagram. The first picture shows a throwback picture of the couple from their 2007 visit to Parthenon, Greece. The second photo shows their recent visit to the city in which they are posing at the same spot.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life...Parthenon 2007...Parthenon 2024. Who would have thought?" read her caption.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan made her Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000. She was paired with then-newcomer Abhishek Bachchan in the movie. Kareena has worked in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Jab We Met, Omkara, Khushi, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, Chameli, Yuva and more.

Advertisement

Her other notable movies include Aitraaz, Chup Chup Ke, Tashan, Kambhakkt Ishq, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots, Golmaal 3, Bodyguard, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Good Newz to name a few. She was recently seen in movies like Laal Singh Chaddha (2022), Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders (both in 2023), and Crew (2024).

Kareena is now gearing up for Rohit Shetty's upcoming directorial venture, Singham Again. The movie stars Ajay Devgn reprising the role as Bajirao Singham. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, and others. Arjun Kapoor is playing an antagonist role in the movie.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, has worked in movies like Parampara, Salaam Namaste, Hum Tum, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Happy Ending, Cocktail, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Love Aaj Kal, Dil Chahta Hai and more. The actor was last seen in Adipurush (2023) in which he played the role of Raavan in the movie.

Saif will now be seen in Devara: Part 1, the upcoming Telugu film starring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi is making her Telugu debut with the movie. Apart from Devara, Saif has Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter in the pipeline.

Advertisement

Kareena and Saif have worked together in movies like Omkara, Kurbaan, and Tashan. They got hitched in Mumbai on October 16, 2012. The couple has two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram story, are you craving dessert like us?

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor’s romantic birthday wish for ‘love of her life’ Saif Ali Khan proves they grew ‘quite well’ together; don’t miss her reaction to his Devara glimpse