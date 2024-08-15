Ajay Devgn celebrates ‘India’s greatness’ and hoists tricolor with Son Of Sardaar 2 team in UK: ‘Away from home, family…’

Today, on August 15, India celebrated the 78th year of independence. Several B-town celebs also took to social media and expressed their pride and honor on this big day. While some celebrated it with their friends and family, Ajay Devgn joined the team of Son Of Sardar 2 and hoisted the national flag.

The actor took to his Instagram and dropped a video of unfurling the flag with the team. He captioned the video, “Away from home, family, and our country on this special day, but celebrating India’s greatness, spirit, and the strength of our people from here feels just as meaningful and powerful. Happy Independence Day from TEAM #SOS2”

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2024: Ankita Lokhande, Gauahar Khan, and others share love for India with patriotic messages