THROWBACK: When Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan wanted his kids to manage ‘genetic problem’ of anger; ‘If they can’t control...’

Salman Khan’s father and screenwriter Salim Khan is one of the legendary figures in the Hindi film industry. Apart from being a prolific storyteller, Khan is also known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. During an earlier conversation, he had once candidly addressed his anger issues and expressed his wish to pass on his patience and anger management skills to his children.

In an earlier interview with Zoom, hosted by actress Pooja Bedi, Salim Khan was asked about one quality he wanted his children to embrace. In response to this, he was quick to answer, “Patience and anger management.”

He further explained, “I think anger is a good emotion if it is channeled in the right way. Anger is a genetic problem, which my children have also inherited, and they will learn to control it because it is a damaging thing, especially after drinking. If they can’t control their drinking, they should remove it from their lives.”

Notably, in an interview with Live Mint in 2012, Salman Khan also addressed his anger issues and his struggles to control them. “A lot of anger. My aneurysm is also because of my anger,” he admitted. According to Khan, anger doesn’t mean picking up a bottle and smashing it over someone’s head. However, he noted that his anger is frequently associated with a fiery temperament and rising blood pressure, which can intensify rapidly.

He mentioned that, for him, anger arises when one feels something is not right and wants to do something about it but cannot.

Legendary screenwriter Salim Khan has two wives, Salma Khan and Helen, who he married in the 1960s and 1980s, respectively. He has four children with Salma— Arbaaz Khan , Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri—and a daughter, Arpita Khan, with Helen.

On the professional front, a docuseries based on the prolific career of the iconic duo Salim-Javed was released last year on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar alongside Rashmika Mandanna . The film also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release in theatres later this year on Eid.

