Neena Gupta says ‘she’s flying high’ after winning National Award; reveals pregnant daughter Masaba has promised her lunch out

Neena Gupta has won her third National Award and she’s ‘happily surprised’. While speaking to News18 Showsha, the actress revealed that when the news broke that she had won Best Supporting Actress for her film Uunchai, Neena immediately asked her manager to reconfirm it. Gupta also didn’t know the 70th National Film Awards were being declared on August 16.

Neena added, “It has now sunk in, and I feel really good. This proves that if you really work hard, you’ll get something truly rewarding in return.” The 65-year-old also confessed that she’s unsure about how to celebrate this big feat but knows that, “Masaba (Gupta; daughter) is taking me out for lunch.”

Gupta said that as she had caught a cold, she’d do a rain check on the party date but joked if someone else threw a party for her. Neena Gupta added, “I’m flying really high right now. A National Award is a National Award. Bahut pratishtha hoti hai usse, bahut izzat badhti hai usse.” For the unversed, this is Neena’s third conferral.

She first won her National Award for Bazar Sitaram (1993) in the Best First Non-Feature Film of a Director category and just a year after she received the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Woh Chokri (1994). Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, her winning movie this time is a refreshing tale of four aged friends who wish to scale the heights of Mount Everest.

Uunchai also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, and Sarika in pivotal roles. Neena further in the interview revealed that the movie’s cast and crew have a WhatsApp group where everyone congratulated her while noting that she deserved the award. “Sooraj ji also wrote me a very sweet message, as did Boman, along with the staff members and the assistant directors. It has all been very nice,” Gupta added.

Neena further admitted that she was thrilled to know that Barjatya also won the Best Director award for the same movie. “I have great respect for him. It was a dream come true when he called me and offered me a role,” the Panchayat actress noted.

