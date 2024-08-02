EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Tikku Talsania recalls fight that broke during movie’s shoot: ‘We were all running on street…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is one for the books. Directed by Kundan Shah, this coming-of-age comedy-drama made the world laugh to its knuckle and was received both critically and commercially well. Tikku Talsania who played the character of Mr Patel - a bar owner has revealed an intriguing incident that took place while they were shooting an outdoor sequence in Goa.

Speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Tikku started by admitting that he signed the movie mostly because he shared a great bond with Shah. “We were just paid very little at that time. I was told everybody is paid the same so you better take this and start doing it. To work with Kundan is great fun. He is a very good director and because of Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi and (other few projects), I was attached to him and I picked up that film,” Talsania told us.

Tikku further called Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa ‘iconic’ and revealed an incident from the shooting days that is still fresh in his mind. He detailed, “We were shooting at a petrol pump. There was one person who would always come enter the frame by the end of every shot and after the 5th and 6th time, Kundan bhadka like anything. He went mad. He was like who’s this man, he’s spoiling my shot… he couldn’t take it. Kundan went and slapped him.”

What happened after that became a moment to remember for everyone. “Cut to, we were all running on the street, the cameraman and everybody and there’s a huge crowd following us because that guy (who Kundan slapped) was the owner of the petrol pump. It was madness and of course, goans are goans - once they get angry you had it and then we had to apologize before we went back to shooting normally.”

Watch Tikku Talsania’s latest conversation with Pinkvilla here:-

Other than SRK and Tikku, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa also starred Suchitra Krishnamurthy in her Hindi film debut alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Deepak Tijori, Rita Bhaduri, Satish Shah, Anjan Srivastava, Goga Kapoor, Ravi Baswani and Ashutosh Gowarikar among a talented ensemble. It was later remade in Telugu as Swapnalokam starring Jagapathi Babu and Raasi in the lead.

