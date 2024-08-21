When Shah Rukh Khan apologized to reputed director for demanding script during his initial days only to reject same film later

Shah Rukh Khan appears as the epitome of perfection and makes sure that he keeps his honor above everything, Recently, RJ J Man on the Inside the Mind with Rushabh podcast recalled his visit to the actor’s residence Mannat where the superstar shared an intriguing story with him about apologizing a popular director.

SRK shared with RJ that during his early years in the industry, he made a mistake by asking a reputed director for a script who took offense to it. The Dilwale actor’s mentor Aziz Mishra told him that he shouldn’t have done that and this made Khan rung up to apologize. But when the director asked him, “So, you’re doing my film?”, Shah Rukh Khan replied, “I called to apologize, but I’m still not doing your film.”

Further RJ J Man further recalled his arrival in Mannat. He shared how there was a building at the backside of Mannat which had a staircase that led to the actor’s study. He revealed the stairs were dark and wooden with glass on one side and it led to a dark brown door with a silver handle. As soon as Man entered the room, he saw loads of Shah Rukh’s awards displayed on a showcase.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan ‘knew’ he wasn’t going anywhere despite Zero’s debacle, reveals Aanand L Rai: ‘You don’t call him Baadshah for no reason’

“I saw a white curtain, and standing there in a pair of jeans, a t-shirt, and black coffee in his hands was Shah Rukh Khan. He turns around and he says, ‘Hey guys’. And I was stunned at what a star that man was even at home,” the RJ added revealing the next thing that SRK asked us was whether he had eaten or not.

The RJ then revealed that Shah Rukh had a rare Batman figure simply lying around his study and because he was also a Batman fan himself, he had a long chat about it with the superstar. On a lighter note, Man took leave from the actor with one of his cigarettes, which he claims to still have.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. He is currently gearing up to shoot for his next King alongside daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan 'knows how to bounce back,' says Aanand L Rai, revealing their equation hasn't changed since Zero flopped